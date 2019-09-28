Dolphin Expressway closed at NW 57th Ave. for construction

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers in Miami-Dade County are dealing with highway headaches this weekend, this time on the Dolphin Expressway.

Starting Friday night, State Road 836 at Northwest 57th Avenue completely closed for asphalt friction placement. This includes all entrance and exit ramps, as well as all lanes between Perimeter Road and Blue Lagoon.

The roadway will stayed closed until 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

For more information about detours and other closures, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.