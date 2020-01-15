Dolphin calf reunited with pod in Marathon

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A dolphin calf has been reunited with its pod after washing ashore in Marathon.

Good Samaritans were caught on camera trying to help bring the calf back into the water on Tuesday.

After they were unable to reunite the calf with its nearby pod, rescue crews joined in the efforts.

They coordinated with several marine organizations and were eventually able to release the dolphin calf back into the water, reuniting it with the pod.

