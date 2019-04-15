Dolphin and newborn calf chase fish off Florida coast

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — A dolphin and her newborn calf were spotted spending some quality time together and chasing fish while off the coast of St. Petersburg.

Michael McCarty with See Through Canoe Company recorded video from above as the pair swam on Thursday.

Video shows the two swimming and darting back and forth through the water as they chase a school of fish.

McCarthy said the calf is probably just a couple of days old.

McCarthy also said he used a telephoto lens that allowed him to record the pair from a safe distance that also prevents him from disturbing the wildlife.



