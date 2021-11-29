SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need help catching a repeat robber.

The armed thief used a baseball bat as a weapon to rob the same Dollar General store, located at 22500 SW 112 Ave., on two separate occasions.

The latest robbery happened Nov. 14 at around 6:30 p.m., and the first occurred Nov. 10, just before noon.

The robber is described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, standing around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds.

If you have any information on who this man is, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

