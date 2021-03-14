Dogs saved from Chinese meat trade arrive in South Florida

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of dogs that were saved from the meat trade overseas were given a warm welcome by volunteers after they touched down in South Florida, and their arrival was made possible thanks to a local animal rights group.

Cameras captured veterinarians greeting the five new four-legged residents in Lauderhill, Sunday.

The dogs are getting the “ulti-mutt” new start, thanks in part to the tireless efforts of the animal rescue group.

“These dogs are so happy, and they are forgiving, and they trust people,” said Deven Soto with Good Karma Pet Rescue. “They are Verlcro dogs, all of them, and they are happy to be here.”

The canines arrived at Miami International Airport after they made the trip from China.

“Because they had to take cargo due to restrictions because of COVID, and their flight turned out to be 50 hours in a crate,” said Soto.

But rescuers said the long flight is nothing compared to what they’ve already experienced in China.

A rescue group overseas saved all five dogs from the Chinese meat market trade, an industry that animal activist groups say leads to the deaths of around 10 million dogs die a year.

“The rescue partners over there, they try to help as many as they can, so these five just got the luck of the draw,” said Brianna Garris with Good Karma Pet Rescue.

With health problems stemming from being kept in deplorable living conditions, local veterinarians are now helping them down the road to recovery.

“Their health is OK. They need to see some specialists. They have some preexisting conditions,” said Soto “They’re going to have to see a neurologists. Two of them are having trouble walking on their back legs, but it’s nothing that we can’t handle.”

Rescuers said they’re “paws-itive” these pups will make great pets in the near future.

“In China, they’re not wanted, but here they’re going to make someone really happy,” said Soto.

After their check-ups, the dogs will be heading to their foster homes and soon after be put up for adoption.

For more information about Good Karma Pet Rescue, click here.

