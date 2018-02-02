Dogs in Fort Lauderdale complex fall ill after owners say they ate poisoned treats

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is on edge after residents said their pets were tricked into eating poisonous treats.

Several pet owners in the Fort Lauderdale community said their emotional support animals have been targeted.

Four dogs, according to their owners, became suspiciously ill. They said they got sick after eating poisoned treats that were left on the ground around the apartment complex.

Two dogs were sick Thursday after their owners said they ate the tainted dog treats in the area off Northeast 33rd Court in Fort Lauderdale.

The apartment complex does not permit dogs unless they are therapy or service animals. The dog owners suspect other residents are so upset with that ruling that they have taken matters into their own hands.

Fort Lauderdale Police are now investigating this case.

“I’m walking my dog, he yanks me and I see he goes to grab something, and he takes a little bite of it,” said one owner. “I’m like, ‘What the heck is this?’ and I look down, and it looked like a chewed up dog biscuit. An hour and a half later, I go back in, and my dog is violently vomiting all over the house, like projectile. So I’m like, something’s not right.”

That dog is feeling better as of Friday.

If you have any information on who is leaving these biscuits, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

