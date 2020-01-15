Dogs evacuated from Puerto Rico brought to Florida in search of new homes

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Dogs that were evacuated from Puerto Rico have been brought to Florida in hopes of finding new homes.

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has taken in over 30 dogs after recent earthquakes on the island.

All of the pups are in need of a forever home, but if you can’t adopt, there are other ways to help out.

“Always can use paper towels, wet dog food. Cash donations are great, that allows us to buy medication and vaccines for the puppies,” said Executive Director Steve Bardy.

Bardy said the organization has been helping out since Hurricane Maria and has taken in close to 2,000 dogs.

If you are interested in helping out one of these pups, you can contact the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. For more information, click here.

