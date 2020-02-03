Dog stolen from Wilton Manors home in 2017 reunited with owner in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that was stolen from a Wilton Manors apartment in 2017 is back in her owner’s arms, nearly three years after a burglary at the home.

7News cameras captured Sophie as she was held and pet by her owner, Gregory Leoce, Monday night at his new home in Oakland Park.

Last week, Leoce said, he was out of town speaking with co-workers about his pet being stolen when he received a phone call.

“At first, I thought it was a crank call because when I had first reported her missing, I used to get a lot of people saying that they’d found her, and it wasn’t actually her,” he said, “so I was a little reluctant to give out my information, but then, within a matter of a couple of minutes more, I received an email, an automated text and an automated phone call from the chip registry.”

It’s been nearly three years since Leoce had last seen Sophie, but thanks to a current microchip and Broward County Animal Control, she’s back home.

“She saw me. I think it took her a little bit to recognize that it was me at first, but then, she recognized me,” Leoce said.

Leoce had reported that someone stole his then 4-year-old dog in February 2017 from his unit. Exterior surveillance video captured the thief walking the dog away on her leash.

“I was posting signs everywhere, putting blasts out on Facebook and social media for people to help look for her,” Leoce said. “I didn’t completely give up hope. I made sure she’s microchipped, that I always kept the microchip information up to date and the registry.”

Leoce said the crook also got away with a friend’s laptop, a passport and some cash.

Sophie is now emaciated, missing part of her tail, has scars on her face and one of her ears is damaged.

“I brought her home, and I’m trying to give her a lot of tender love and care,” Leoce said. “It’s obvious that they used her for fighting. She was a little scared at first, especially because I have another dog now.”

The canine was found in the street last Wednesday.

After five days of TLC, Leoce said, Sophie is still scared after all she’s experienced, but she is improving.

Leoce said a reunion he thought would never happen has given him and his pet an incredible start to 2020.

“She’s a part of my family. I told everybody that burglar could have stolen anything in my apartment, and I wouldn’t have cared, as long as they would have left her,” he said. “They took my most valuable possession. That was my best friend. I still can’t believe she’s here with me now.”

Leoce added that Sophie has some food aggression that he is working with, and he knows that she will be back to normal in no time.

“It was a miracle, a dream come true because three years ago, I never thought I would ever see her again,” he said. “I think it will take time to get her back to feeling safe and realizing that she doesn’t have to fight anymore, and that we’re here to just love her.”

Animal control officials said this reunion serves as a reminder to animal owners that they should have their pets microchipped and, like Leoce did, make sure they keep all their information current.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.