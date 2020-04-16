Dog steals the show during Florida weatherman’s at-home segment

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida weatherman’s at-home segment was interrupted by his trusty canine companion.

A lot of us are working from home during the pandemic, and among those include Fox 13 meteorologist Paul Dellegatto.

Dellegatto was in the middle of giving his weather update from home when he was interrupted by his dog Brody.

Brody hit something on Dellegatto’s computer causing some technical difficulties. Dellegatto tried to finish the update without the help of his maps, but Brody continued to steal the show, much to the delight of the anchors.

