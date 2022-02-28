LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog was shot dead by a neighbor after the animal bit the owner’s girlfriend while fighting another dog in Lauderhill.

7News cameras captured the pet’s owner as he cradled the animal outside his home along Northwest 11th Place and 47th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

“Two of my animals are back there. Unfortunately, they got into an altercation, which happens with dogs, and I have to be very honest, but he had no reason to go back there and shoot my dog,” he said.

The dog’s owner said his girllfriend was bitten in the hand during the dogfight, and out of nowhere, a gunshot rang out.

Another neighbor said he heard the altercation.

“While I was in the house, I heard a commotion going on, and I heard like a woman screaming, heard a dog attacking another dog, and then I heard the shot,” he said.

“It wasn’t even my near neighbor. He wasn’t in my backyard. He came from two blocks over, to come over and then try to intervene, and then just randomly shot a dog and disappeared,” said the dog’s owner. “He didn’t even stay on the scene; that’s cowardly.”

The dog’s owner said his trigger-happy neighbor was reckless and had no right to shoot his dog, who was in his backyard and not a threat to anyone.

“That dog had no intentions of harming him. The dog wasn’t even involved in the altercation that took place,” he said. “He just went back there and shot a dog for no reason.”

The dog’s owner said his concern is currently his girlfriend, who was transported to a local hospital with a severe hand injury.

“She called me. She’s doing OK. She’s a little shaken up by it, and she’ll be all right. I’m more worried about her than I am the dog,” he said. “I’m infuriated that I lost my dog, and I’m most definitely going to pursue charges, but she’s my first priority, so I’m on my way to go check on her.”

The couple have since returned from the hospital. The girlfriend appears to be OK.

