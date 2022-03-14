HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Lifeguards reunited with a four-legged friend they saved days ago, Monday.

“Here’s the people who saved you, Alfa,” said the pet owner.

A pet owner brought Alfa back to the beach, saying thank you to the lifeguards who saved her life.

On March 7, Alfa was at Haulover Beach when she swallowed some water and was in danger of drowning.

Lifeguards got the dog out of the ocean, performed CPR and gave her oxygen.

Alfa was then taken to a vet hospital, where she fully recovered.

