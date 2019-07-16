Dog rescued in NW Miami-Dade suspected of being used for dog fights

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An emaciated dog rescued in Northwest Miami-Dade was found with wounds on his face that suggest he was part of a dog fighting ring.

The 2-year-old pup named Nash was found on Monday in the 3200 block of Northwest 37th Street by Bullies-N-Beyond, a nonprofit rescue group.

Veterinarians said Nash’s face is covered with oozing wounds that are so swollen he can barely open his eyes.

Nash is being treated at Biscayne Animal Hospital in North Miami, where he is undergoing surgery.

Dog fighting continues to be a problem here in South Florida, according to experts.

“I don’t know if it requires stricter laws, punishments, but they need to display — I mean, dog fighting is a horrible thing,” said Dr. Spencer Goldstein. “Look what happens to these guys, and they don’t give them any type of care whatsoever. They throw them out on the streets and either hope they die or it’s always out of their hands. They don’t care.”

Maria Gaspari with Bullies-N-Beyond asks the public to get help if they suspect dog fights are occurring in their neighborhood.

“That’s why we always beg for people to call, do something, call the police, call animal control, call the news, call us,” said Gaspari. “It’s the only way to work as a team because other than that, we are losing the battle.”

Click here to learn more about the rescue group.

