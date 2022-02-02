(WSVN) - A two-year-old female dog was found trapped deep inside of a storm drain in Southwest Florida.

A good samaritan was in the area when he heard a whimper and thumper of a tail. He looked down to find a dog looking back at him.

He called animal control, but they were not able to open the top of the drain.

Animal control called firefighters. They were able to get the storm drain top off.

Rescue crews attempted to retrieve the dog from the drain, but she went deeper into the drain out of fear.

Eventually crews were able to relax the dog with treats. After about 30 minutes, she let them lift her out of the hole.

The pooch, now named Stormy, remains in Clewiston Animal Services.

