MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog has been rescued from a house fire in Margate.

Margate Fire Rescue crews responded to a home along Harbor Bend and Northwest 63rd Avenue, Friday morning.

The garage of the home was left charred.

The family’s dog was resuscitated after being rescued from the home.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.