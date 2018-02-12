Dog rescued from Lauderhill canal; officials searching for owners

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters came to the rescue of a dog in distress in a Lauderhill canal, Monday afternoon.

Lauderhill firefighters worked to pull the helpless Rottweiler mix to safety from the canal, located near the 3500 block of Inverrary Drive, Monday afternoon. Now they want to find her owners.

“It’s like what we live for,” said Lauderhill Fire Rescue Capt. Josh Shuch.

Officials found the dog walking in and out of the water along the canal’s edge. With help from a crew at a nearby golf course, officials were able to rescue the canine.

“We made every attempt possible,” said Lauderhill firefighter Jake Marchese. “We got a boat from the golf course and put our efforts together. We were able to get the dog out. It was very rewarding.”

Shuch said that they had to work all angles of the situation. “We had to coordinate both sides, went in with a boat, and that’s how we basically lassoed the dog and assisted it to the south side of the bank,” Shuch said.

Crews named the dog “Shivers” because when they got a hold of her, she was actually shivering from the water.

The firefighters who rushed to Shivers’ aid said they are grateful they could make the save before she got into more serious trouble.

“It’s different than our normal call, which is normally rescuing a person, so for us to make a difference with an animal, a different type of call, it’s more rewarding,” Shuch said. “A change of the norm.”

Broward Animal Care and Control was called in to take Shivers to the county shelter. They are working to find the dog’s family.

