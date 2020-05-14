Dog rescued from fire at NW Miami-Dade business

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished a fire at a business in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 62nd Street and 20th Avenue at around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.

A dog was rescued from the gated area of the business where the flames broke out.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the dog is in good condition.

