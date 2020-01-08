Dog rescued from burning home in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rescued a dog from inside a house that went up in flames in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the home, located in the area of Southwest 20th Street and Coral Gate Drive, at around 8 a.m., Wednesday.

The fire was located in the kitchen area and was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters found a pet dog in one of the bedrooms and safely rescued it from inside the home.

The dog was unharmed.

Residents said they believed the fire started in a microwave, but FLFR has not confirmed the cause.

“They think it’s in the kitchen, something shorted,” said vicitm Andrea Castino. “They’re not exactly sure. The kitchen was greatly affected. They said when they came in, it was actively on fire, so they took off the fire and went through my house and [now] my house is unlivable.”

The victims of the fire have all been displaced, but the American Red Cross is working to assist them with lodging.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.