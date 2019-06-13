Dog rescued by Miami Gardens officers set to be put up for adoption

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog rescued off the streets by Miami Gardens Police is ready to find her forever home.

Officials with the department said they responded to a call about an aggressive dog in the area of Northwest 184th Street and 17th Avenue, just before 3 p.m., Wednesday.

Responding officers said once they located the dog they found her to be harmless, as she immediately came up to the officers.

This #puppy was left on the streets #vulnerable #Hungry & #Afraid.

Thank goodness for the men and women of the @MGPDFL who were able to contained her and get her some help. As the saying goes: “The more I know humans, the more I love my dog.” pic.twitter.com/2IBKUnJFST — Carlos R. Austin (@frostbitecra) June 12, 2019

The 3-year-old dog was scared, hungry, cold and covered in ticks and leeches, according to police.

Police took her to Miami-Dade Animal Services to receive treatment.

MDAS said she will be vetted and groomed before being put up for adoption at their Doral facility, located at 3599 Northwest 79th Ave.

