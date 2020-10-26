Dog removed from home after biting woman, smaller dog in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Animal Services removed a dog from a Wilton Manors home after a woman and her small dog were bitten in what neighbors say is not the animal’s first attack.

Animal services could be seen parked outside of the home along Northwest 30th Court, just off State Road 816, for several hours on Monday, less than 24 hours after Maria Zapata and her small dog were attacked.

Surveillance video captured the moment the large canine came charging from an open gate of a nearby house.

“My first reaction was take my dog and take with me,” said Zapata. “I was thinking this dog was coming to attack my dog.”

“The supposed owner really had no control,” said witness Victoria Geschleider. “I honestly thought someone was playing with the dog, but as I got closer, the lady was yelling for help.”

The owner of the dog has since been issued several violations and the canine was removed from the home just before 2 p.m.

“He bit me here, on my arm, my hand. It’s very painful, but I take care. I went to the hospital,” said Zapata.

Nearby neighbors who asked to remain anonymous said this wasn’t the first time this has happened, and they feared it wouldn’t be the last.

