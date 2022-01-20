FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video shows a French bulldog stolen from a hotel room in Fort Lauderdale.

Danaja Brinkley, the dog’s owner, got a tip on social media that the dog was there Thursday, and the dog was also there Wednesday.

She came to a plaza, located a few miles away from the hotel, and put flyers on stores and restaurants in hopes that she can find Georgie.

The pup is just 9 months old and was stolen early Wednesday morning at the Cambria Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

“Apparently she broke into Gianni’s restaurant, which is a part of the hotel, went in looking for, I guess, cash, alcohol. I don’t know what she was looking for, because we see here rumbling around in the footage,” said Brinkley. “She goes into the hallway. At the same time, he meets her in the hallway. She looks like she’s thinking if she’s gonna grab him or not, and she just picks him up and leaves with him within like, two minutes.”

The woman walked out with Brinkley’s buddy.

“I can’t even make it up, like, this is insane,” said Brinkley.

Brinkley immediately took to Facebook and Instagram to post, and random strangers responded.

“This is when he got spotted in this area, yesterday. He was just sitting next to the backpack,” said Brinkley as she showed 7News the messages she had received regarding Georgie’s whereabouts.

Georgie and the woman were spotted at the plaza just a few miles away from the hotel Wednesday.

“My brother is in the car also looking for him. We’ve been giving flyers out to all the businesses in the area and just everybody on Facebook has been sharing and just trying to locate him again,” said Brinkley, hoping and praying she gets her friend back and soon.

To the woman who took him, she said, “I hope she feeds him. I hope give him food and just get him to the nearest shelter, please.”

Brinkley said if you see her dog, immediately call 911. Her family is also offering their own reward.

