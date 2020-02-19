Dog, owner recognized after locating missing boy in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A canine and her owner who helped find a missing boy in their Hallandale Beach neighborhood received a special proclamation from the city during a commission meeting.

Gina Silvestri and Sasha, her dog, were recognized for their actions, Wednesday night.

“I was surprised,” Silvestri said. “I was really surprised. I didn’t think they honored dogs, but he’s a special dog. Let’s face it, he really is a very special dog.”

Silvestri and Sasha were out for a walk when they came across a mother looking for her 10-year-old son.

The duo offered to help, and thanks to the scent from a toy, the pair safely tracked the boy down at a nearby building and brought him home safely.

