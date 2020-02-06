Dog owner offering handsome reward for return of French bulldog

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog owner is offering a big reward for the safe return of his lost dog.

According to the owner, the dog, Lola, was last seen Jan. 28 near Opa-Locka.

A clue was caught on camera that may help.

“We just miss her so much, and we want her back,” said Jose Pena, the dog’s owner.

Pena and his family are desperate.

For more than a week, they’ve been looking for their 6-month-old French bulldog, Lola.

“She is a 13-pound puppy,” said Pena. “She is the love of our life.”

Last Tuesday, Pena and a friend were dropping off a rental car at the Opa-Locka airport.

Lola was along for the ride.

Pena was in the process of putting her collar on when she ran off.

In just minutes, he said, Lola sprinted three blocks and ran to the intersection of Le Jeune Road and Northwest 142nd Street.

Surveillance video captured the puppy running into the street where she could have easily been hit by a car.

Moments later, the driver and passenger inside a pickup truck saw her, pulled over, and grabbed Lola before driving off.

Pena believes they just thought she was lost.

“First of all, we want to thank this person for picking her up and saving her life,” he said. “She was about to be run over without a doubt.”

Now, he’s hoping whoever found the family dog will see his plea and reunite Lola with her family.

“We’re very, very passionate dog lovers, and my wife and I are having a very tough time living without having her in our lives,” said Pena.

Pena and his family are offering a $4,000 reward to anyone that may have information on Lola’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.