Dog, owner injured in Bay Harbor Islands stabbing; man arrested

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. (WSVN) — Police have arrested a man after he stabbed a resident at an apartment complex in Bay Harbor Islands, then went into the victim’s unit and stabbed his dog.

Bay Harbor Islands Police officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call the apartment building along the 9100 block of West Bay Harbor Drive, just after 7:20 p.m., Monday.

As officers were responding, a second call came in at the police station regarding a 50-year-old man who was breaking windows at a different unit.

Investigators said a resident confronted the subject and told him to stop. The subject then charged the resident while yelling the word “crazy” and sliced his chest, causing a laceration.

The victim then ran back to his unit and locked the door. However, the subject was able to gain entry by diving head first through the door. While the subject was inside, he stabbed the victim’s mid-sized dog in its hind quarters.

Paramedics transported both the victim and the subject to area hospitals for treatment.

Once he is treated, police will be taking the subject into custody.

Crews took the dog to Hollywood Animal Hospital, where the pet is listed in stable condition as it awaits radiology results.

The subject is facing several charges, including armed burglary and aggravated assault.

Police have not disclosed the names of the subject or the victim, as they continue to investigate.

