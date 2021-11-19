PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that went missing after a fire broke out in a Plantation apartment building has been found.

Plantation Fire Rescue units responded to the fire at a unit along Northwest 10th Court and 49th Avenue, Friday morning.

Responding firefighters extinguished the heavy smoke and flames coming from the apartment.

Fire officials said the resident of the apartment wasn’t home at the time.

A dog went missing but was later found.

The department tweeted a video of a firefighter holding the dog wrapped in a towel.

Apartment Building Fire at 4740 NW 10th Ct. Crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames at the rear of the building. Missing dog has been found & rescued! Fire is out. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/OkKkjoyBor — Plantation Fire Department (@PlantationFire) November 19, 2021

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.