Dog killed after police involved shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog has been killed after, police say, an officer was forced to fire a weapon when the officer was attacked by the dog while trying to arrest a subject in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a reported dispute in the area of the 13000 block of Southwest 143rd Street just after 2 p.m., Monday.

According to police, responding officers tried to take a subject into custody, but the subject took off from officers. As officers tried to arrest the subject, a dog attacked an officer.

Police said the officer was forced to fire, killing the dog on the scene. The officer was not injured.

Officers have since arrested the subject, who has been identified as a 15-year-old boy. Although the exact charges he faces remain unknown, police said his case involves stolen property.

It remains unknown who the dog belongs to at this time.

