Dog killed after police involved shooting in SW Miami-Dade; teen arrested

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog has been killed after, police say, an officer was forced to fire a weapon when the officer was attacked by the dog while trying to arrest a subject in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a call about a stolen bicycle in the area of the 13000 block of Southwest 143rd Street just after 2 p.m., Monday.

According to police, when responding officers came into the area of Southwest 145th Street and 138th Court, they tried to take a subject, identified as a 15-year-old boy, into custody, but the subject took off from officers.

As officers tried to arrest the subject, a dog attacked an officer. Police said the officer was forced to fire, killing the dog on the scene. The officer was not injured.

The dog belonged to the 15-year-old’s family, according to neighbors.

Diana T., a neighbor, said her husband was inside and heard police across the street as they came looking for the young man.

“He heard two gunshots,” she said. “He said he saw the cops with their guns drawn. Horrible, I feel horrible. I’m very glad it wasn’t a human that was shot. I’m very glad that the young man is OK.”

7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Animal Services van in the neighborhood and the boy’s father, according to neighbors.

When asked for an interview, he declined and said, “Come back in two weeks.”

Officers have since arrested the 15-year-old.

Neighbors who know the family only had nice things to say about them and the 15-year-old.

“He’s a beautiful kid,” a neighbor said. “It’s unfortunate.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.