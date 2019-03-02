FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters came to the rescue of a dog in distress in Fort Lauderdale.

The “ruff” rescue went down after area residents noticed the canine swimming down a canal near Northwast 57th Court, Saturday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units that responded spotted the dog in the water, unable to get out.

Despite facing difficulties at first, a firefighter was able to get into the water and rescue the dog.

The dog was returned to its owner and is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.