Dog found with mouth taped shut makes debut as deputy for Florida sheriff’s office

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A dog found with his mouth taped shut has officially made his debut as a deputy for a Florida Sheriff’s Office.

Chance, a Florida Cur who was found wandering with his mouth taped shut, made his first appearance Saturday as a deputy for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new roller skating center in Fort Meyers.

“Deputy Chance accompanied Sheriff Carmine Marceno and spent the early part of Saturday greeting friends in attendance,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

From there, Chance went to a teen driver challenge being hosted by the sheriff’s office.

“When asked to describe his first day on duty, Deputy Chance stated, ‘ruff,'” the sheriff’s office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said Chance is serving as a “Pets on Patrol Spokes-dog” for the agency’s Community Relations Bureau when he’s not residing at home with his “official” adopted parents.

