Dog found wandering with apparent gunshot wound undergoes surgery

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A young pup that was found roaming the streets of Southwest Miami-Dade with what appeared to be a gunshot wound received surgery at a Hollywood animal clinic.

The Doberman mix was found in the area of Southwest 216th Street and 209th Avenue, Sunday.

“I just want to help you, honey,” said the woman who found the pup.

Her jaw was shattered, infected and hanging from her face.

The initial assessment pointed to a gunshot wound.

“It’s awful,” said Jill Banaszak of Grateful Paws Dog and Cat Rescue. “It’s like, how can someone do this to something that can’t help themselves?”

Those with Grateful Paws Dog and Cat Rescue, with the help of the Doberman Rescue League and the Redland Rockpit Abandoned Dogs Project, are making sure the dog, now named Clover, gets the help she needs.

The pup was taken to VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital, Sunday night.

“You’re so tiny,” said one woman. “Who could do this?”

An X-ray revealed the extent of the damage.

“There are quite a few fractures that are evident,” said Dr. Natalie Savo, a veterinarian at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital. “We do see some metal pieces in there indicative possible of a gunshot.”

Clover needed surgery to repair or remove part of the jaw.

“She’ll just look a little bit different, but many dogs go on to do excellent with that type of procedure,” said Savo.

Those that have had similar surgeries go on to be happy despite the cruelty they’ve endured.

Clover has a foster home waiting for her where she will recover surrounded by a loving family.

“They are very resilient,” said Banaszak. “They are much more resilient than people. It fills me with a little bit of hope, and anger at some point, at whoever could have possibly done this, but more hopeful in that their worst days are behind them and they are going to recover.”

Clover received surgery Monday night. Surgeons said she will be given a feeding tube while she learns to use her new jaw. They said her prognosis is very good.

Clover’s road to recovery will be long and it will be expensive. If you would like to help Clover and support the rescues involved, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.