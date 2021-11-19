PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that went missing after a fire broke out in a Plantation apartment building has been found safe.

The department tweeted a video of a firefighter holding the dog wrapped in a towel, Friday afternoon.

Apartment Building Fire at 4740 NW 10th Ct. Crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames at the rear of the building. Missing dog has been found & rescued! Fire is out. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/OkKkjoyBor — Plantation Fire Department (@PlantationFire) November 19, 2021

Plantation Fire Rescue units responded to the fire at a unit along Northwest 10th Court and 49th Avenue, in the morning.

Responding firefighters extinguished the heavy smoke and flames coming from the apartment.

Fire officials said the resident of the apartment wasn’t home at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

