Dog found dead inside car stolen in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car stolen with a pet dog inside has been recovered along with the now-deceased pup.

Broward County Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who stole the 2014 black Ford Escape with the small dog named Bootsie inside.

The vehicle was stolen from the Big Easy Casino in Hallandale Beach on Feb. 19.

According to police, Bootsie’s owner was inside the casino and left the pup inside the car, which was running, when it was stolen.

The car was later recovered at the Italian American Civic League in Hollywood, and Bootsie was found dead inside the vehicle.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

