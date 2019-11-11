Dog found after running away during mugging in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a dog who went missing after his owner got mugged in Wilton Manors.

A man, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was walking his dog Petey in the area of Wilton Drive and Northeast Sixth Avenue, at around 5 a.m., Monday, when he got mugged.

“They took me to the ground pretty quickly and started beating me and hitting me in the head and kicking me,” he said.

Petey, an 8-year-old Manchester terrier, ran off during the incident and has not been seen since.

Surveillance video showed the victim walking Petey along Sixth Avenue toward Wilton Drive. Five seconds later, a dark car pulled up behind them, and then a man walked up behind them.

The victim said he felt he was being followed by someone on foot and a car.

“A car pulled up alongside me and gentlemen got out, three or four, and attacked me,” the victim said. “When the attack was over, my dog went missing. There was no reason, nothing was said to me, and nothing was taken from me. I’m left just as confused and shaken as you might be. Please help me find my dog.”

In addition to the wounds from the attack, the victim said his heart is broken without the canine.

“He’s an 8-year-old Manchester terrier mix,” he said. “He’s skittish — just a nervous dog, and we want him back.”

7News cameras captured the victim and his husband putting up fliers hoping someone will see Petey.

Meanwhile, police are working to determine what led to the attack.

“Nothing was said to me,” the victim said. “Nothing was taken from me. I was just beaten, and now, my dog is gone.”

Petey was found at around 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.