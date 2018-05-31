Dog found abused, stuffed in bird cage on the mend

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog found starving, neglected and stuffed in a bird cage is now being cared for by Saving Sage Animal Rescue.

The dog was left outside of an Oakland Park animal adoption center inside of a bird cage in terrible condition on Monday.

“It was probably one of the most pathetic pictures that I’ve ever seen,” said Gina Vlasek with Saving Sage Animal Rescue. “She looked so sad. I have no idea how they even got her inside there because the door was so tiny.”

The dog’s rib cage was exposed and her hip bones were protruding upon discovery. She was also starving and bloody.

“It was really a heartbreaking picture,” Vlasek said.

When a picture of the suffering animal appeared on Facebook, Saving Sage Animal Rescue stepped in to help.

Volunteers are working to bring her back to health and have fondly named her Birdie.

She’s now receiving love, food and medical attention for her painful skin condition.

It will take several months for Birdie to fully recover from her pain, but once she is feeling better, she will be put up for adoption.

If you would like to help or adopt an animal from Saving Sage Animal Rescue, click here.

If you’ve seen animal abuse or have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

