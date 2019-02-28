Dog found abandoned in Redland recovering amid illegal breeding concerns

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog believed to be the victim of illegal breeding is receiving some much-needed care after she was found alone and abandoned in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Redland rescuer Isabel Zapata believes the 2-year-old dog she found roaming the roads in the area of Southwest 264th Street and 187th Avenue was the victim of illegal breeders who pocket cash from roadside sales, while the puppies’ mother pays the price.

“It was not her first litter,” said Zapata. “She was bred to death, and then they just dump her in the street.”

Zapata said the body of the canine she found last Thursday is clearly broken down by over breeding.

“Too many and too close together, yeah, and as you can see, she also has mange,” she said.

The dog was alone, her little ones likely being put up for sale somewhere along a busy roadway in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“They just go in the street, park the truck and put the babies for sale,” said Zapata.

That’s an illegal move in Miami-Dade County without the proper license.

Over the weekend, Zapata launched her own awareness campaign and began searching for relief for the dog they now call Millie.

A second rescue brought foster pups into the family, and Zapata said Millie’s maternal instincts kicked in immediately.

“She’s a great, great mom. We introduced her puppy by puppy, and she started nursing the babies and protecting the babies,” said Zapata.

Then Millie health took a turn for the worse, as a life of neglect took its toll. If she survives, the Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers has agreed to help her and her foster pups find permanent loving homes.

“I hope she can make it because, I mean, it was a lot of effort to save her life and to save those babies, and she doesn’t deserve to die,” said Zapata.

The entire family is now getting medical treatment, and they could use the community’s support. If you would like to make a donation to help Millie and her foster pups, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.