HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is expected to recover after a scary situation at Haulover Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Ocean Rescue Lifeguards responded to the beach after receiving a call to assist an animal in distress at approximately 1:40 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said on-duty lifeguards found a small dog that had swallowed water and drowned.

Alfa, the dog, did not have a pulse and crew members initiated CPR and administered oxygen to the dog.

MDFR officials said Alfa was revived after 20 minutes of CPR.

Alfa’s owner transported her with an oxygen mask to the nearest animal hospital for further treatment.

She is expected to recover.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.