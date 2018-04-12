Dog euthanized after biting 5-year-old girl

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 5-year old girl is recovering at home Thursday, a day after she was bitten by a dog who escaped from its yard.

The 50 pound bull mix was euthanized by Miami-Dade Animal Services on Thursday.

Five-year-old Jocelyn needed surgery on her leg after being attacked while she and her mother were walking to church around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

“I just want to apologize and I’m sorry for what my dog did to the child,” the dog’s owner said. “I hope she is going to be OK and I wish her nothing but the best.”

The owner admitted that the dog, Bruno, was territorial, and that Bruno bit another child in January, but Miami-Dade Animal Services determined at the time that the dog was not aggressive.

The family told 7News that Jocelyn is expected to be OK, and that she was released from the hospital overnight.

