Dog dies in Davie house fire

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog has died after flames broke out inside a home in Davie.

Davie firefighters responded to the scene located near Southwest 74th Avenue and Orange Drive on Wednesday morning.

The kitchen sustained significant damage but the fire was contained to the home.

Two residents have since been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

