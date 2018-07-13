Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after swimming at Florida beach

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog owner in Tampa is devastated over the loss of his beloved pet.

Chris Taylor told WFLA his 7-year-old black Labrador Retriever named O.G. loved going to the dog beach and frolicking in the water.

“He always wanted to be doing what I was doing,” Taylor told the station. “He’s my family. He’s just so goofy and just always excited to see me when I came through the door.”

Taylor and his four-legged best friend visited the dog beach at Honeymoon Island for several hours on Monday.

But later that evening, O.G. started vomiting and had diarrhea. The next day, Taylor said the lab was lethargic, though he was eating and drinking water.

Things took a sharp turn for the worse on Wednesday as O.G. stopped eating or responding to his owner. Taylor said his dog appeared to be wandering around in a daze and staring blankly at the wall.

Taylor rushed O.G. to the vet, but it was too late. Doctors said O.G. was suffering from saltwater poisoning, and that he was severely dehydrated, and he had suffered brain damage.

“I saw him last night, and he was convulsing, and I asked if he was in pain, she said, ‘I don’t even think he knows where he is,'” Taylor said.

According to doctors, saltwater is incredibly toxic to animals. If dogs ingest large amounts of it, it can cause life-threatening conditions including brain damage, seizures and dehydration.

Doctors said that if pet owners want to take their pups to the beach, it’s best to limit the trip to just two hours and to take breaks every half-hour and have them drink plenty of water.

