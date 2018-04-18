Dog dies after being dropped off for grooming appointment, PetSmart has no answers

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A family said they dropped off their dog at PetSmart for a grooming appointment and later found their puppy dead, with no explanation of what happened.

According to Fox 13, owner Marcos Soto took Fabio, the family’s Yorkshire Terrier, to a Tampa PetSmart on Monday morning. Soto said Fabio was healthy, happy and up-to-date on his shots.

“My kids loved him,” Soto said to Fox 13. “He was not considered a dog. He was considered part of us. He was my son.”

After dropping off Fabio, the family received a call from the PetSmart regarding the death of their dog. The dog was unresponsive, the store said.

“They gave him to her, she had him in her arms and he was not responding,” Soto said to Fox 13. “She was calling, he was not responding, his mouth was open, his tongue was out, his eyes were closed.”

The owner added that Fabio went into cardiac arrest shortly afterward and a veterinarian’s efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. The store did not provide a reason why the dog was unresponsive in the first place.

“At that point, well, he passed,” Soto said. “His words were, ‘We don’t know what happened.'”

PetSmart sent Fox 13 a statement that reads, “We immediately rushed Fabio to the vet when he exhibited signs of illness, and we are very saddened that he passed away. The loss of a pet is extremely difficult, and we have shared our deep sympathy with the pet parents. We are conducting an internal investigation and hope to receive the results of the necropsy report, which should help us understand the overall circumstances leading to Fabio’s unfortunate passing.”

PetSmart sent flowers to the family but has yet to provide an answer for Fabio’s death.

“If it’s something that’s being done wrong, if it’s something they need to correct, voices need to be heard,” Soto said to Fox 13. “I would hate to see another family go through what my family is going through today.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.