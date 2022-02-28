LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is dead after biting a woman in Lauderhill.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene at a home along Northwest 11th Place and 47th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

According to police, the owner of the dog was in the backyard of the home with the dog when she was attacked.

The dog bit her on her hand and a nearby resident heard the commotion, came to the scene and shot the dog with their gun.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a severe hand injury.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.