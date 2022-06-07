DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews responded to reports of a child who was bitten on the head by a dog in Davie.

The incident happened in the 14000 block of Shotgun Road, Tuesday.

Reports state the child played with the dog on Monday night and tried to do it again on Tuesday when he was attacked.

7SkyForce hovered over the hospital where the child was seen being taken from an ambulance.

The extent of the child’s injuries is unclear.

