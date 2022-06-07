DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have responded to reports of a child who was bitten on the head by a dog in Davie.

The incident happened along the 14000 block of Shotgun Road, Tuesday.

Davie Animal Control was seen escorting the dog out of the home shortly after the attack.

Reports said the child’s mother was dog sitting the animal. The 3-year-old child played with the dog on Monday night and tried to do it again on Tuesday when he was attacked.

“I know the little boy,” said neighbor Ed Tuliszewski. “I see him out playing all the time. I know the mother.”

Neighbors nearby watched as police investigated.

Some told 7News off camera that a few neighbors had jumped in to help the child.

“I know for a fact if I was out there and heard it, I would have jumped the fence,” said Tuliszewski.

7SkyForce hovered over Broward Health Hospital where the child was seen being taken in from an ambulance.

The child is said to have suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and is expected to make a full recovery.

