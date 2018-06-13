Dog and dolphin share bonding moment off Florida coast

CAPTIVA, Fla. (WSVN) — A woman onboard a fishing charter boat captured an adorable video of the moment when a dolphin and pup “met” off the coast of southwest Florida.

Eileen McGunagle was aboard Captiva Island Fishing Charters when a dolphin, nicknamed “Gus” swam alongside.

Lucy the dog wagged her tail playfully as Gus watched from the water, the two coming face to face for a few moments.

McGunagle shared the video to her Facebook page of the unique friendship, which has since garnered thousands of shares.

