Doctors, loved ones hail recovery of elderly man trapped underneath SUV in Hialeah

MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly man nearly died when an SUV landed on top of him at a shopping plaza in Hialeah. Two weeks later, doctors are astonished by a recovery that loved ones have called miraculous.

A photo shared by Mario Armenteros’ family on Saturday shows the 82-year-old in a neck brace giving a thumbs up from his bed at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Officials said the patient became trapped underneath an SUV in the parking lot of Lago Plaza near the intersection of West 28th Avenue and 68th Street, July 27.

According to the victim’s family, Armenteros had parked the SUV, which belongs to his son-in-law, and may have accidentally left it in neutral because he was distracted by someone talking to him.

Relatives said Armenteros got out of the vehicle to check something underneath it because he thought he ran over something. It was then that the SUV rolled over him.

“If there’s a lesson to be learned about this, which I guess he learned the hard way, is don’t get distracted,” said Carlos Corzo, Armenteros’ son-in-law. “It’s very easy to get distracted, I mean, for anybody, you know?”

Witnesses described a chaotic scene.

“People were kind of screaming and running around,” said Millen Cruz, who works in the area.

It took Hialeah Fire Rescue crews about 15 minutes to safely free Armenteros from the vehicle.

Cellphone video showed the moment crews lifted him up and placed him on a stretcher.

“The person was awake and alert, but he did sustain a pretty bad head injury,” said Hialeah Fire Division Chief David Rodriguez.

Armenteros’ family said they don’t know how long he will remain at JMH but they’re aware are his recovery will be a long one, even as his condition gradually continues to improve.

“One second of distraction can lead to a long time of what’s happening now, which is a low, painful recuperation,” said Corzo.

