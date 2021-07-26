MIAMI (WSVN) - Health experts are calling South Florida the new epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic and are urging individuals to get vaccinated as cases are trending in the wrong direction.

Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital is seeing the rise in coronavirus cases firsthand.

Intensive Care Unit Medical Director Dr. David De La Zerda was asked if he believes Miami is the new epicenter of unvaccinated patients.

“Oh, for sure,” he said. “I think that’s our major issue here in Florida. We have been increasing in the number of ICU beds that we’re using for COVID.”

In just three days, cases of inpatients have increased to 205 from 171.

Most of those patients fighting the virus at JMH, doctors said, have one thing in common.

“Most of our patients are unvaccinated,” said De La Zerda. “We only have about 2% of patients in the ICU that are vaccinated, so it’s really an issue with patients that are not vaccinated here in Miami.”

Local leaders in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have ramped up vaccination efforts.

“We need to go back to the precautions that we are very familiar with — the masking, distancing, disinfection, but the most important thing at all is to vaccinate. That is truly our only protection,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “It’s the unvaccinated that are coming into our hospitals, overwhelming our healthcare system. We need everyone to know they must take the shot.”

According to the CDC, coronavirus cases in Florida as of last week jumped to 73,199 from 45,604.

Miami-Dade officials announced the following new mobile vaccination and testing locations:

Home Depot (Deerwood)

11905 SW 152nd Street, Miami, FL 33177

Open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Bay Harbor Islands’ 95th Street Park

1185 95th St., Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154

Open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Haulover Park

13731 Collins Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33154

Open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunny Isles Beach Government Center

18070 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Home Depot (Hialeah)

1590 West 49th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012

Open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

To register for vaccinations, click here. To register for testing, click here.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being offered.

On Sunday, Broward County announced two vaccination sites for Broward residents 12 and older: one in Davie and one in North Lauderdale. Both sites are operated by the Florida Department of Health in Broward.

The location for the walk-up sites in Broward are:

Nova Southeastern University

7901 SW 36th St., Suite 209, Davie, FL 33328​

Open Monday thru Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North Lauderdale Community Affairs Center

7765 SW 10th St., North Lauderdale, FL 33068

Open Sundays only from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Both Broward sites only offer the Pfizer vaccine. For more information, click here.

