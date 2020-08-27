Doctors: Influx in COVID-19 cases could result as Florida begins reopening

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five South Florida doctors warn that an influx in COVID-19 cases throughout the region could happen as restaurants, sporting venues and other establishments begin to reopen and fill up.

Whether there are 1,000 cases per day or only 10, the doctors are reminding the public that they are still in the middle of a global pandemic.

“I think all of us are sick and tired of COVID-19,” Dr. Stanley Marks, of Memorial Healthcare System, said. “We wish we could turn the clock back before January.”

With people growing tired of wearing masks, restaurants starting to allow indoor dining and sports venues opening up, the doctors are bracing for another potential wave of virus cases.

When asked if they were concerned if people who did not follow the rules would result in a spike in cases, all five doctors raised their hand in agreement.

“It would be naive of us to say that we’re done, and we’re not going to have another wave,” said Dr. Joshua Lenchus, of Broward Health Medical Center.

Restaurants in Miami-Dade County will once again allow indoor dining on Monday.

Dr. David De La Zerda, of Jackson Memorial Hospital, is worried people will think that means it’s party time.

“That’s my main concern,” he said, “that people are going to go out and do the same thing that happened last time, like parties and stop social distancing.”

The doctors said opening up the economy can be done safely, but it all depends on the public.

“All of this is going to be really dictated by the public’s behavior in terms of mask wearing,” Dr. Bhavarth Shukla, of the VA Medical Center, said.

Dr. Sergio Segarra, of Baptist Health, said he’s impressed with the plan at Hard Rock Stadium to allow a reduced capacity crowd, but he also knows going to a game means the possibility of getting sick.

“Sounds like they thought it out,” he said. “That’s an individual risk that everyone needs to be able to take.”

There’s also concern that since it could take a couple of weeks for the virus exhibit symptoms, the illness could quickly get out of hand with no one realizing it.

“That then gets followed with increased numbers of patients that hit the hospitals,” Marks said.

The doctors are sending a clear message to the public: follow the rules, wash their hands, social distance and wear a mask.

“If you get in a car, wear a seat belt,” Shukla said. “If you step outside, wear a mask.”

“We will get through this,” Lenchus said. “We will get over this, but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

Doctors also advised the public to get a flu shot this year. With the extra patients they are seeing due to COVID-19, they do not want to see an influx of flu patients, who could put a strain on the region’s healthcare systems.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.