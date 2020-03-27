Doctors: Coronavirus patient on ventilator at Holy Cross Hospital has slim chance of survival

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man fighting the coronavirus at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale has been placed on a ventilator, and doctors said the odds of him surviving the virus are slim.

Daniel Carr, who’s known as Tom by his friends, has a 5% chance to live, and Jay Heider, the 67-year-old’s husband, cannot go to the hospital to see him because he is in self-isolation.

“They are not allowing any of us to visit the hospital, so I’m not able to hold his hand and tell him that he’s loved,” Heider said.

Unable to visit his husband in person, Heider spoke to him, possibly for the last time, from an iPad.

“I was able to at least see him and tell him how much we cared for him and how if he still had the fight in him, we were right there with him,” Heider said.

Heider added that he does not know how his husband contracted the virus, but he said his health went downhill fast.

“We had not been on a cruise, had not been to China,” he said.

Carr was first put on a ventilator and is now undergoing dialysis. After determining his chance for survival, Heider said doctors have almost stopped treatment.

“I think that everything is being overwhelmed,” he said. “I think the worst is yet to come, and they are having to make some tough decisions.”

Carr and Heider have been together for 35 years. While Heider faces the possibility of losing his life-long love, he is sharing his story in the hopes of saving another.

“I hope that this will help someone else who’s considering whether this affects them or not, and we know that the worst is yet to come,” Heider said. “The next 10 days or so are really going to be critical and likely to be pushing the system to its limits. We need to do everything we can.”

Heider said he is not showing any symptoms of the virus, but he continues to self-isolate.

