Doctors at Zoo Miami perform exploratory surgery on hyena

MIAMI (WSVN) - Doctors at Zoo Miami performed exploratory abdominal surgery on “Maxi” the hyena to figure out why the 7-year-old hasn’t been eating.

The hour-long procedure didn’t find anything conclusive, other than some small objects in Maxi’s digestive tract.

The zoo believes the problem may actually be a behavioral issue.

Some animals fast for extended periods of time.

The health team is waiting on test results as Maxi recovers while being closely monitored.

