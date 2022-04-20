MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida doctor was on his way home from a night out when he provided help to someone in danger along a busy highway is sharing his story.

“What would have happened had I not gotten there, no one would know,” said Dr. Miguel Ribe.

Ribe thinks a lot about the man on the highway.

He is seen on top of a stranger holding his head.

“I think me getting there in time to kind of support his airways and keep him alert hopefully helped,” said Ribe.

There are a lot of moments during his residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital that Ribe will remember. That training may have just prepared him for Saturday night.

“It was just kind of like instinct to just pull over,” said Ribe.

He, his fiancé and their friends were out enjoying Miami, when his fiancé noticed someone on the ground hurt off of the Interstate 95 ramp, around 11:11 p.m.

“The first thing I noticed was that his breathing was very labored, and he was kind of choking on it. I didn’t know if it was blood or what it was, but I just kind of hold jaw thrust to take that pressure off the airway, so that was the first thing I did, and after that, I just kept talking to him,” said Ribe.

Miami Fire Rescue said the man was on a private bus. The only other person on board was the driver. He was standing on a platform at one of the exits and right at the curb, for some reason, he fell out and hit his head.

“He pulled over right away, and he was actually, the bus was right in front of the patient, so he was there, and he was trying to call. He was very frantic, you know, very nervous,” said Ribe.

Ribe kept him stable until rescue crews arrived. Crews said he was talking to them at that point.

He is proud he was there at the right time to find him.

“I hope he’s doing OK, but unfortunately, I don’t know. I hope that one day I’ll know. You know, hopefully one day I get to meet his family,” said Ribe.

The man who was hurt is not Ribe’s patient, so legally, he cannot ask about him.

He is recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

