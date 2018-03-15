Doctor describes status of patients hospitalized after bridge collapse near FIU

MIAMI (WSVN) - Four people are dead and at least 10 have been hospitalized after a pedestrian bridge collapsed near Florida International University, Thursday.

Ten people are currently hospitalized at Kendall Regional Medical Center with injuries related to the bridge collapse. Two of those patients remain in critical condition.

“One of the patients arrived in cardiac arrest. His heart was restarted, and he went to the operating room,” said Dr. Mark McKenney, Head of Trauma at Kendall Regional Medical Center. “Another patient arrived in a coma with severe extremity injuries.”

All 10 patients arrived at the hospital less than an hour after the bridge collapsed.

McKenney said the patients’ ages range between the 20s and 50s.

He said the first the patient arrived around 2 p.m., and the rest kept coming.

“We’ve routinely gotten smaller numbers — three, four, five, eight patients at a time,” said McKenney, “but 10 Level 1’s at one time was our biggest.”

McKenney said eight of the patients are in stable condition, and their injuries vary.

“Everything from bruises and abrasions all the way to broken bones,” said McKenney.

Some of the patients are expected to continue to have surgeries in the coming days.

McKenney said some of his surgeons have been in contact with other surgeons in the area who said they also received patients after the bridge collapsed.

Gov. Rick Scott arrived at the hospital, just before 10 p.m., to meet with doctors.

